Michigan working to flip 4-star EDGE committed to SEC school
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly in pursuit of a four-star edge rusher who's currently committed to an SEC school. On Tuesday, On3 reported that Michigan is one of a handful of schools going after Texas A&M commit Samu Moala.
The 6-3, 230-pound prospect out of California committed to the Aggies back in October of 2027. But that commitment certainly hasn't prevented other times from working to flip him, and Michigan is apparently part of that group.
"Those schools reach out about once a week or so to check in on me," Moala told On3. I am just keeping the connections with coaches right now. Those schools are showing interest in me, so I will take some visits and see what it is I like at those schools."
Moala is currently rated as the No. 25 overall prospect in the state of California and the No. 27 EDGE in the country. Not only is he powerful, but he also reportedly clocked in at over 19 mpg on the Catapult GPS system. That combination of speed and power can certainly make for an effective edge rusher at the collegiate level.
Although Moala indicated that he's firm with his commitment to Texas A&M, the fact that he's still looking to take additional visits shows that he's open to a better fit elsewhere. And with Michigan being one of the primer programs when it comes to NIL, along with all of the other benefits that come with playing college football in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines can certainly give Moala something to think about.
