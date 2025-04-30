Arizona Cardinals' CB Will Johnson will wear a unique number in the NFL
When former five-star CB Will Johnson came to Michigan, the Wolverines gave Johnson the historic No. 2 jersey. While it may just be a number, the No. 2 jersey holds merit in Ann Arbor -- worn by the legendary Charles Woodson.
But now that Johnson is in the NFL and with the Arizona Cardinals, the three-year Wolverine is opting to forge a new path with a unique number. According to Adam Schefter, Johnson has opted to wear No. 0 for the Arizona defense. Looking at the Cardinals' roster, Johnson's number is already 0.
Back in 2023, the NFL allowed players to wear No. 0 -- a previously restricted number. Former Michigan star Mike Sainristil is currently wearing 0 with the Washington Commanders, as he did with the Wolverines once he moved to defensive back.
Johnson fell out of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft after teams were worried about his history of injuries. The two-time All-American might prove to be the steal of the draft if he can stay healthy. At one point, Johnson was a consensus top-five projected pick, but after playing in six games for Michigan, his stock began to plummet. Now, No. 0 has a chip on his shoulder and is ready to show the other 31 teams why they should have picked him.
