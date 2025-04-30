ESPN claims a Michigan football draftee was the second-best selection in entire 2025 NFL Draft
A series of injuries dropped Michigan football star Will Johnson completely out of the first round. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, during Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, teams were worried about Johnson's knee. But the fall ended when the Arizona Cardinals selected Johnson with the 47th pick in the draft during the second round.
While Johnson went in Round 2, ESPN's Matt Miller believes Johnson was the second-best pick of the entire draft. The Cardinals got a steal with Miller's 7th-best player on his big board.
Johnson was a top-10 player in this class when looking solely at film and not accounting for injuries. While he didn't want to slip to Round 2, Jonathan Gannon's system is a great fit for him. Johnson has Trevon Diggs-esque ball-hawking skills and is a shutdown corner when healthy. This is one of the steals of the draft as far as value, as he was taken 40 spots lower than I had him ranked.- Matt Miller (ESPN)
Following the selection, Johnson spoke with Arizona reporters and vowed he was healthy and he was on a mission to prove himself in the NFL.
"I'm definitely frustrated,"said Johnson."I know I'm healthy. I'm on a mission. It woke me up for sure."
Johnson was a two-time All-American at Michigan. He had three career interceptions returned for a touchdown, which set a new Michigan record. In 2023, during his best season with the Wolverines, Johnson shut down Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington's Rome Odunze en route to a national title.
