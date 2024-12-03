BREAKING: Michigan Football gets major recruit back after re-flipping to Wolverines

BREAKING: Elite 2025 EDGE Nate Marshall has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 250 EDGE from Chicago, IL had been Committed to the Tigers since August



“Finally made it home 100%. Go Blue baby!🙏🏾”https://t.co/q6SSwqOBGY pic.twitter.com/XZEMicLhNN