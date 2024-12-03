BREAKING: Michigan Football gets major recruit back after re-flipping to Wolverines
Defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall committed to Michigan back on April 22, but after talks with Auburn, Marshall de-comitted and committed to the Tigers on August 23.
But on Tuesday, Marshall came back to Ann Arbor. In breaking news fashion, Michigan landed the elite four-star lineman and he re-committed to the maize and blue.
According to the Composite, Marshall is the No. 55 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle and the No. 8 defensive lineman. He hails out of Oak Park (IL) Fenwick and his ties to Michigan were too strong to separate. Marshall is now Michigan's 21st commitment in the class and he is the No. 3 recruit for the Wolverines per the Composite.
Here is a scouting report on Marshall from 247Sports:
Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.
