Reports: Michigan football looking to flip four-star CB committed to another Big Ten school
Michigan football is wasting no time on the recruiting trail after losing four-star safety Dorian Barney after the Rebels flipped the class of 2026 prospect this week. Now, reports are indicating that the Wolverines are reacting and looking to fill the need in the defensive backfield by going after another four-star cornerback who is committed to Nebraska.
On3's Tim Verghese from Inside Nebraska and EJ Holland from the Wolverines teamed up to report that the Huskers have a new challenger in Michigan as it relates to schools trying to flip Danny Odem, who has been committed to the Huskers since June.
Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan extended an offer to Odem shortly after Barney flipped to Ole Miss.
Verghese reported Morgan and the Wolverines, who have been monitoring Odem for some time now, are "working fast" to get The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) on campus in Ann Arbor.
Holland added the Wolverines are feeling confident that will be able to get him on campus and that Morgan keeping in contact with Odem throughout his recruiting process should work in Michigan's favor in this instance.
"Morgan has been in contact for several months and saw him during U-M’s bye week," Holland reported. "There is optimism that Michigan will get him on campus for a visit. The months of behind the scenes work from Morgan should help here. It’s also important to keep in mind that Morgan has a reputation as a flip artist. This is just his second cycle at Michigan, and he’s already flipped four prospects.”
Verghese added that Odem was set to visit Nebraska last weekend to see the Huskers take on the Wolverines. Although he didn't make it into town, Verghese said he's still expected to make it back to Lincoln for a gameday visit at some point this season.
Clearly, Odem's recruitment will be one to keep an eye on as the Wolverines look to bolster the 2026 class in the secondary before the early signing period in December.