LB committed to another Big Ten school sets official visit to Michigan
Earlier this month, Michigan football extended an offer to four-star class of 2026 linebacker and Michigan State commit Braylon Hodge (Englewood, Colo.).
At the time, Hodge told Michigan on SI that the Wolverines had his attention after receiving the offer from linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and that he was working on setting his debut visit to Ann Arbor.
Now, Hodge has that trip to Ann Arbor locked in as Rivals' Greg Smith reported he will be visiting campus this Saturday (Oct. 4) to see the Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers at the Big House.
Hodge's recruitment has picked up since the season started as he continues to put his impressive skillset on tape during his senior season at Cherry Creek High School. After the visit to Ann Arbor, Hodge will take official visits to Oregon (Oct. 11), Missouri (Nov. 8) and Texas (Nov. 22). He already used an official visit to Michigan State back in May, but reports have indicated that he does plan on getting back to East Lansing for a gameday visit when the Spartans play the Wolverines on Oct. 25.
Hodge has been committed to the Spartans since June 1 but is clearly paying attention to see what other schools have to offer by scheduling another slate of visits. When speaking to Michigan on SI about the Wolverines earlier in the month, he said coach Jean-Mary has been making a strong impression on him.
"Coach Jean-Mary is cool, genuine and straight up," Hodge said. "I like his energy. As for Michigan, that’s a big-time program. The tradition, the fan base, the way they develop guys, it all speaks for itself. It's a school you pay attention to."
With several schools now involved in trying to secure a flip from Hodge, it will be interesting to see how much headway the Wolverines can make in his recruitment and whether anyone will be able to draw him away from MSU.
Hodge, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is ranked as the No. 348 prospect in the class of 2026, the No. 25 linebacker nationally and the 2nd-best recruit in the state of Colorado.