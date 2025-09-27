Michigan football commit puts up massive numbers while helping his team to victory
Michigan football has an exciting receiving corps in its class of 2026, with Travis Johnson, Zion Robinson and Jaylen Pile all committed to the Wolverines.
While each of them continue to make plays on Friday nights throughout the season to help their respective high school teams, Johnson delivered with a standout performance this week to help Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, VA.) to a 42-14 over Kings Fork High School (VA.) to improve Oscar Smith's record to 3-1 on the season.
Johnson, according to stats he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, finished the contest with 196 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
The catches Johnson posted showed both his ability to break through contact by using his balance and power to shed tackles and pick up yards after the catch, along with his willingness to attack the ball out of the air and use his size and athleticism to come down with 50-50 balls.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder committed to the Wolverines on the Fourth of July.
247 Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins projects Johnson to be able to make the transition to the college game and have a chance to be an impact player on Saturdays in the Big Ten.
"Well-rounded wide receiver with the size, speed and focus to emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level," Irvins wrote. "Height and bounce suggest that he’s destined to play on the outside, but is sudden and quick enough to win from an interior alignment with his slick route running. Attacks cushion with good surge off the line and can reach a top gear before changing course with full-tilt cuts. Might not be a true power forward at the catch point, but can play above shoulder pads with his timing and body control. Will shed a tackle or two with the ball in his hands and has surprising agility in tight quarters for someone of his stature. Missed time as a junior due to injury, but still finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards before turning heads at the OT7 Finals summer before senior year. Rather narrow in the shoulders for a pass catcher that’s verified at over 6-foot-3, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays that will work for his quarterbacks. Mature game could have him in the lineup sooner rather than later."