Michigan Football 2021 Signee: Rod Moore

Rod Moore

Position: Safety

Ht: 5-11

Wt: 180

Hometown: Clayton, Ohio

High School: Northmont

Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern and Pittsburgh

NFL Comp: Bobby McCain, Miami Dolphins — Secondary players don't always get a whole lot bigger in college depending on their specific spot and style of play. Moore is a finesse player who excels in coverage and witht he ball in his hand, so I don't expect him to hulk up at Michigan. If Moore is 180 now, he might be 190-195 by the time he finishes in Ann Arbor. McCain was listed at 177 coming out of high school and now plays at 192. The two are on the small side for the safety position but can really cover. McCain is described as a guy with great fundamentals in both zone and man coverage and that has helped him rack up five defensive touchdowns throughout his career. Moore was a threat with the ball in his hands on offense and defense at Northmont and always seems to be in the right place, also due to solid fundamentals.

2021 Outlook: Moore will add some much needed depth to a Michigan secondary that struggled throughout the 2020 season. A physical guy with great ball skills is exactly what the Wolverines need on the defensive side of the ball, and Moore provides that. As a guy who will most likely line up at the free safety position, Moore will need to compete with guys like Daxton Hill and Makari Paige for that top spot. Look for Moore to get most of his early reps on special teams.