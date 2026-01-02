Michigan football loses freshman running back to the transfer portal

On Friday afternoon, Michigan football’s Jasper Parker announced that he is entering his name into the transfer portal, per Steve Samra of On3.

Parker was a true freshman on the Wolverines squad in 2025. Gretna, La., native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2025. He had offers from Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Auburn and Florida State, among others.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Parker appeared in six games, carrying the ball 25 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns. His best game of the year was on Sept. 13 against Central Michigan, when he rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan running back Jasper Parker (27), center, celebrates a touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How This Impacts the RB Room

Although you never want to see student-athletes leave your program, this position group may be Michigan’s strongest.

The top three running back options for the Wolverines from this past season all have eligibility remaining: Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdzal. Of the three, it seems the most likely scenario is that Marshall and Kuzdzal stay, while Haynes enters the NFL draft.

After the Citrus Bowl, Kuzdzal confirmed that he will be coming back to Ann Arbor for another season.

On top of that, UofM has the nation’s top running back in the class of 2026 joining the team next year in Savion Hiter. Hiter has also confirmed via X that he is still coming to Ann Arbor despite the turnover in the coaching staff.

With the crowded running back room full of top-tier talent, Parker will probably be searching for a home with more guaranteed playing time.