Surging Running Back in 2027 Class Sets Multiple Visits to Michigan
In this story:
Running back Jayshon Gibson recently made a big surge in the Rivals rankings, as the Richland Hills, TX. product is now the 18th-ranked running back in the 2027 class and the No. 261 prospect overall.
Gibson has a longstanding connection with Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford, which has played a part in the Wolverines gaining what seems to be some major momentum in his recruitment.
According to Ethan McDowell of On3's The Wolverine, Gibson has locked in an official visit to Michigan for June 5-7. Additionally, Gibson will take a separate visit to Ann Arbor for an unofficial this spring on April 10-12.
The April trip will be Gibson's first to Ann Arbor.
"I feel like I will be a good fit in their offense," Gibson told McDowell.
Gibson's official visit schedule
Gibson has a jam packed official visit schedule over the next several months.
First, on April 23-25, Gibson will be in Tempe, Arizona to visit Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Following that, Gibson will be at Stanford on May 8-11 before heading to Wisconsin to see Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers later that month from May 28-31.
Michigan is Gibson's first June OV on the 5th through 7th before he heads to Texas Tech for a visit to Lubbock on June 12-14.
Finally, he will wrap up his official visit schedule at Kansas State later in the month from June 19-21.
Recruiting for the class of 2027 is in full swing for the Wolverines and all program across the country, and now is a popular time for prospects to be figuring out which visits they will be taking in the warmer months.
From Michigan's standpoint, the Wolverines are lining up several prospects to visit Ann Arbor as spring practice and summer official visits approach.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14