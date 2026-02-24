Surging Running Back in 2027 Class Sets Multiple Visits to Michigan

Running back Jayshon Gibson recently made a big surge in the Rivals rankings, as the Richland Hills, TX. product is now the 18th-ranked running back in the 2027 class and the No. 261 prospect overall.

Gibson has a longstanding connection with Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford, which has played a part in the Wolverines gaining what seems to be some major momentum in his recruitment.

According to Ethan McDowell of On3's The Wolverine, Gibson has locked in an official visit to Michigan for June 5-7. Additionally, Gibson will take a separate visit to Ann Arbor for an unofficial this spring on April 10-12.

The April trip will be Gibson's first to Ann Arbor.

"I feel like I will be a good fit in their offense," Gibson told McDowell.

Rivals300 RB Jayshon Gibson locked in two visits with Michigan, including an OV!



He's the No. 18 running back in the country.



More here: https://t.co/a4sx2gNhNv pic.twitter.com/GRJgNRy25Y — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) February 24, 2026

Gibson's official visit schedule

Gibson has a jam packed official visit schedule over the next several months.

First, on April 23-25, Gibson will be in Tempe, Arizona to visit Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Following that, Gibson will be at Stanford on May 8-11 before heading to Wisconsin to see Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers later that month from May 28-31.

Michigan is Gibson's first June OV on the 5th through 7th before he heads to Texas Tech for a visit to Lubbock on June 12-14.

Finally, he will wrap up his official visit schedule at Kansas State later in the month from June 19-21.

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford talks to players before a play against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recruiting for the class of 2027 is in full swing for the Wolverines and all program across the country, and now is a popular time for prospects to be figuring out which visits they will be taking in the warmer months.

From Michigan's standpoint, the Wolverines are lining up several prospects to visit Ann Arbor as spring practice and summer official visits approach.