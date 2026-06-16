Michigan QB Target Thaddeus Thatcher Embraces Competition, Previews Wolverines Visit

Michigan has one of the top quarterbacks committed to it in the 2027 cycle. Former Illinois four-star commit Kamden Lopati flipped to the Wolverines, but that's not stopping Michigan from finding another signal caller in the cycle.

One prospect Michigan has had its eye on is three-star quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher. The Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View prospect was once committed to Utah. But once Kyle Whittingham left for Michigan, and both Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr. followed, Thatcher decommitted and reopened his recruitment.

2027 QB Thaddeus Thatcher (@ThaddeusThatch1) has 'a lot' of interest in Michigan after de-committing from Utah.



The battle-tested QB has a good connection with @COACHKDJR and @Coach_Beck7, and hopes to get to Ann Arbor for a visit under the new regime.https://t.co/7pap0u8Bo5 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) January 2, 2026

He will head to Michigan for Victors Weekend and Thatcher will be joined by several top prospects looking at the Wolverines. For Thatcher, who already has a close connection to the coaches, he is excited to see Ann Arbor and connect more with the coaches and players.

"Just hang out with the coaches and get a chance to talk to the players. I just get along with a lot of the coaches so well," Thatcher told Michigan Wolverines on SI.

Visiting with his brother and teammate Damani Warren

What makes the visit more unique for Thatcher is that he will be joined by his adopted brother and high school teammate, Damani Warren. The four-star wide receiver is down to Michigan and Texas A&M, and the Wolverines are hoping to sway Warren to Ann Arbor.

Both players have told us they would like to continue to play with one another at the next level. And Thatcher echoed that sentiment again.

It's not going to necessarily be a package deal, but if Michigan hits it out of the park with both players this weekend, it would give the duo a lot to think about moving forward.

Another signal caller won't deter Thatcher

Thatcher is a 6'2", 178-pound quarterback, who possesses dual-threat abilities. He has taken official visits to both Oregon State and UNLV, with UCF potentially being in the picture as well, but for Thatcher, he isn't worried about competition.

Michigan took both Tommy Carr and Brady Smiegel in the 2026 class, and is looking to take two this cycle. Thatcher believes in competition and allowing the best man to win the job.

233 total yards, 1 T.D, 0 turnovers against #3 in the nation Bishop Gorman in the State championship https://t.co/yo5FvPdiqw@aggiefootball05 @CoachNorris34 @Coach_Brentley pic.twitter.com/cH6SjctE7X — Thaddeus Thatcher (@ThaddeusThatch1) November 27, 2025

"It makes no difference to me if they are taking two QBs," Thatcher said. "Any school you go to you have competition. They get Bryce Underwood and then sign two QBs in 2026, now they want two in the 2027 [class] and who knows if they will want one or two in 2028. It’s just the nature of the business. QB is the hardest to evaluate at every level so I think they want as many talented QBs on roster to develop and see who separates."

During his high school career, the dual-threat QB has surpassed 7,600 total yards and over 70 touchdowns.