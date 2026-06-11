4-Star WR Damani Warren Explains Interest in Wolverines: 'Michigan is Right There'

Michigan is right in the thick of it for 2027 four-star wide receiver Damani Warren. Rivals' Adam Gorney reported that the Wolverines are a top two team, along with Texas A&M, where Warren just took an official visit. It was a good visit for Warren, but Michigan will get the last shot, with a June 19 visit.

Warren is a 6'4", 210-pound playmaker and someone the Wolverines would love to have in the fold. As far as what Warren likes about Michigan? It's the bond he's formed with new wide receivers coach Micah Simon. Warren has known Simon for some time, as Utah had recruited Warren for over a year.

"For what stands out to me is my relationship with coach Simon," Warren told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I have known him well for a while now and trust him and very happy he is in the spot he is at now. He is a good person and coach."

'Michigan is right in it'

ESPN is the highest on the four-star playmaker. The site has Warren ranked as the No. 254 player in the 2027 class, while 247Sports Composite has the Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View prospect as the No. 424 player in the cycle.

An injury hampered his high school season, but Warren is a big-framed athlete who can excel at winning contested catches. With having four-star Quentin Burrell already committed, the Wolverines would love to add Warren, who could make a tremendous duo with Burrell.

As for Warren, he isn't looking at who is behind center if he came to Michigan, his sole focus is on becoming the best wide receiver he can be, and to help the team win games.

"I just focus on being the best [wide receiver] I can be — whoever is at quarterback," Warren said.

Michigan WR target Damani Warren with a 1 handed grab. pic.twitter.com/1RNnkIKZME — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) April 17, 2026

Warren's recruitment is interesting because his high school teammate, and adopted brother, QB Thaddeus Thatcher, has interest in Michigan. Thatcher was committed to Kyle Whittingham at Utah, but decommitted after their exit. The chance of playing together at Michigan is something to monitor moving forward.

With Warren set to visit Michigan in two weeks, he said his camp is taking everything in and trying to find the best fit. But he noted that the Wolverines are right there in the mix.

"We are just taking it all in. Trying to find the best fit for us and Michigan is right there," Warren said.