2027 QB Thaddeus Thatcher has 'a lot' of interest in Michigan after de-committing from Utah

Michigan's new coaching staff, led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, has done a great job of keeping the 2026 class together. As of now, the Wolverines have lost just three players from Sherrone Moore's final class. But with the new staff, recruits are going to start looking at the Wolverines closely to examine what this new staff is all about -- maybe even some Utah commits.

2027 QB Thaddeus Thatcher was a Utah commit since March of 2025. But after news of Whittingham, Jason Beck, and Koy Detmer Jr., among others, heading to Michigan, the 6-foot-2 QB de-committed from the Utes on Thursday.

First, I would like to thank the Utah football program and fan base for all the love and support you have shown me. That being said, with the change in coaching staff, I would like to announce my decommitment to the University of Utah. — Thaddeus Thatcher (@ThaddeusThatch1) January 1, 2026

With those coaches coming to Ann Arbor, there is obvious interest from Thatcher, who is going to open up his commitment. The Las Vegas product said that the trio of coaches isn't only good football coaches, but great people.

"Coach Whit, Coach Beck, and Detmer are all very down-to-earth, kind, great football coaches. Very easy to talk to and anyone who is around them feels that," Thatcher told Michigan Wolverines on SI.

While Thatcher didn't hold a Michigan offer under the previous staff, he has 'a lot' of interest in coming to see Ann Arbor with the new regime. Thatcher is ranked as the No. 696 prospect in the country, per 247Sports' Composite.

While he hasn't been to Ann Arbor -- yet -- his adopted brother, Damani Warren, has. Warren, a former five-star prospect, is now a four-star recruit and ranked No. 257 in the 2027 rankings. He suffered a PCL injury and missed most of the 2025 football season, but is now fully healthy and playing basketball alongside Thatcher. With Warren holding a Michigan offer, it's certainly possible the duo could take a visit to Ann Arbor together.

"My brother Damani Warren has an offer from Michigan and has visited before, so I would like to go check it out for myself," Thatcher said.

Thatcher has conquered much more than football

In three seasons at Arbor View (Las Vegas), the dual-threat QB has surpassed 7,600 total yards and over 70 touchdowns. While Thatcher could be under-recruited at this stage, and looking for a new home, nothing is going to rattle him -- he has already conquered one of life's greatest challenges.

Thatcher said he battled leukemia for five years, and after beating that, nothing is going to get to him.

233 total yards, 1 T.D, 0 turnovers against #3 in the nation Bishop Gorman in the State championship https://t.co/yo5FvPdiqw@aggiefootball05 @CoachNorris34 @Coach_Brentley pic.twitter.com/cH6SjctE7X — Thaddeus Thatcher (@ThaddeusThatch1) November 27, 2025

"I am a multi-sport athlete that can do it all at QB.," Thatcher said. "And my film on varsity for the last three years shows it. I battled leukemia from ages 7-12 and after going through that battle, it’s hard to rattle me or throw my mind off because that was a much harder battle I’ve had to conquer than any football game."

Michigan currently has one QB committed in the 2027 class, four-star Peter Bourque, but like a lot of teams do, taking two QBs isn't out of the question. As time moves on, it wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan make contact with the former Utah commit.