Top 2027 quarterback recruit shares insight on relationship with Bryce Underwood
One of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class, Trae Taylor, has set his commitment date for May 1st. Since then, rumors have been swirling that he may not choose Michigan due to the presence of Bryce Underwood. The thought behind those rumors is that Taylor would want to come in and compete for a starting spot day one, and due to current NFL Draft rules, Underwood will still be in Ann Arbor.
That argument seems a bit shortsighted as most freshman QBs sit the first year anyway. If Taylor came to Ann Arbor as part of the '27 class and sat behind Underwood for a year, that wouldn't necessarily change his trajectory towards NFL Draft status. In fact, Taylor himself took to Instagram to address the rumors and clarify his relationship with Underwood whom he called "Big bro" multiple times.
Taylor updated his top five list a few days ago, cutting out Georgia and Alabama. He remains high on Nebraska, LSU, Illinois, Texas A&M, and Michigan.
The Michigan staff has been active bringing in a variety of talent and they're not pushing to sign anyone too early. With their assets in the NIL realm, strength of the brand, and a new offensive identity, it looks like Michigan is going to become more selective when it comes to signing a quarterback moving forward.
This method may make some recruits feel a bit wary of committing to a school that is openly stating that they will continue to recruit higher rated talent in the same position. Taylor may end up being one of those wary recruits and it could push him away from Ann Arbor. On the flip side, he could end up committing to Michigan and learning under the highest rated QB to ever come through Michigan.
