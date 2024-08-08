Top-85 2025 wing includes Michigan basketball in top group
2025 four-star small forward Winter Grady has narrowed his top schools to nine. Grady included the Michigan men's basketball program in his top nine and the Wolverines will have to win him over against Arizona State, Colorado, Creighton, Iowa, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC.
The 6-foot-6 wing hails from Napa (CA) Prolific Prep. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Grady is the 81st-ranked prospect and the 13th-best small forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Grady, who can be a three-level scorer, really embraces the 3-point shot. He could come in right away and become a three-and-D type of player for the Wolverines. There are no predictions placed for where Grady may go, but looking over at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oregon has a slight lead with a 29.9% chance of landing the '25 prospect.
Grady spoke with On3 on some teams and here's what he had to say about the Wolverines:
“Michigan is a newer school for me. Coach (Justin) Joyner was on me at Saint Mary’s and that relationship kind of transitioned over. Coach Joyner views me as a three-level scorer and someone who can score the ball really well. I think they’re a program where I can come in and be a shooter and fill in that type of role. I like them a lot.”
Grady has scheduled an official vist to Ann Arbor for August 29.
