Five-star edge rusher signs with Michigan football on early signing day

Widely regarded as one of the nation’s top recruits, five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows officially signed with the University of Michigan. Meadows is ranked the No. 1 prospect in Washington, DC, the No. 2 at his position across the country and No. 6 overall across all recruits. With that praise, Meadows will have lofty expectations from the day he steps into Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will lose their top edge rusher from this season to graduation, Derrick Moore. After the final game of the season against Ohio State, in which the Wolverines struggled to apply pressure on the quarterback, this is a critical signing for UofM. He first took an official visit on June 20, 2025, and committed on June 29, 2025.

RELATED: Michigan early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

Profile Overview - Carter Meadows

247Sports

Notable Offers:

LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Penn State and Notre Dame, among others.

Scouting report via 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins

Player comparison: Gregory Rousseau (Buffalo Bills)

Long-limbed pass rusher that is going to present plenty of issues for opponents with his reach, bend and tempo. A former basketball-focused athlete with Division 1 hoops interest that’s still figuring out all the technical aspects of being an edge defender, but made major strides between junior and senior year. Can dip and build speed around the corner or slide inside to prey on open rush paths with his throttle. Works to disengage with swipes of the hands, but should show noticeable improvement as a run defender with additional weight as that will make it much easier to hold his ground. Stays active in pursuit with his motor and has the agility to efficiently change directions before closing gaps. Likely to settle in as an even-front end after a developmental period, but could offer early value as an interior rusher on passing downs with his length and effort. Must keep progressing and soak up any and all coaching, but has game-wrecking potential at the Power Four level with his athleticism and physical specs.

Announcement on X

Highlights