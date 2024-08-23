Top Michigan football 2025 recruit projected to leave the Wolverines
The recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall has been a rollercoaster for Michigan fans to follow. Marshall originally committed to the maize and blue back on April 22, but it didn't keep the Oak Park (IL) Fenwick product from looking around at other programs. At one point in time, it appeared Marshall was going to leave Michigan before he re-affirmed his commitment to the Wolverines after visiting back on May 31.
But the defensive lineman appears to be on the move once again. There are a plethora of projections going out showing Marshall will leave Michigan and head south to Auburn. Marshall took an official to Auburn back on June 7.
On Friday, there were four Crystal Ball predictions that landed Auburn's way to flip the Michigan commit.
Over on On3, the Tigers now have a 93.8% chance of landing Marshall, while Michigan is under 3%.
It would be a tough break for Michigan to lose Marshall from its 2025 class. He is the highest-ranked recruit the Wolverines currently have, according to the Composite. Marshall is listed as the No. 46 recruit in the class and the No. 6 defensive lineman. He is the second-rated player in the state of Illinois.
If Marshall would leave the Wolverines, Michigan still has three defensive linemen committed in the '25 cycle, including fellow Illinois lineman Jaylen Williams.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking every Big Ten football projected starting QB by PFF grades
10 Michigan football bold predictions for the 2024 season
Michigan's Sherrone Moore singles out two Wolverines who could surprise in 2024