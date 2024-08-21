10 Michigan football bold predictions for the 2024 season
Michigan will take the field in 10 days and will host Fresno State under the lights in the Big House. There are several question marks surrounding the Wolverines' football team -- especially on offense. Who will replace J.J. McCarthy? How will the offensive line look? Will Kirk Campbell be successful in his first season as offensive coordinator? Time will tell, but Michigan is currently ranked in the top 10 in preseason rankings and the Wolverines will try to continue their streak of making it to the CFP and defend their title of national champions.
In the meantime, here are 10 bold predictions about the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.
1. Alex Orji starts the season....
It appears to be a true battle to become the Michigan starting quarterback this fall. As of now, it looks like an Alex Orji vs. Davis Warren battle, but don't count out Jack Tuttle. I look for Orji to get the first crack as the starting quarterback this fall. Orji's dual-threat element could make it tough on opponents to stop, especially if he can be effective through the air.
2. But loses the job before regaining for the rest of the season
I'm not a fan of comparing Orji to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, but here I am. Milroe started the season for Bama last year before getting benched in Week 3 -- following a Week 2 tilt with Texas -- against USF. The Tide ultimately decided Milroe was the man for the job and the rest is history.
I somewhat could see that playing out in Ann Arbor in '24. Orji starts, but if Michigan loses to Texas in Week 2 and Orji doesn't play great -- give Tuttle or Warren a shot against Arkansas State. However, I think Orji fits this Michigan offense the best and will be the guy who starts the rest of the season.
3. Colston Loveland nearly reaches 1,000 receiving yards
You have to go back to 2013 to find the last Michigan player to catch for over 1,000 yards in a season. Jeremy Gallon had 1,373 that year. So predicting Colston Loveland to nearly reach 1,000 is fairly bold. But the junior tight end will be the biggest beneficiary of Michigan losing Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson.
Loveland was second last year with 649 yards and it's not out of the question the huge target could get to 950 or more yards as not only a safety blanket, but a vertical threat as well.
4. Donovan Edwards has 25 combined touchdowns
Donovan Edwards had nine touchdowns combined on the ground and receiving in 2022, but that was as a backup to Blake Corum. Entering his senior season, Edwards will be the top back and possibly the biggest playmaker on the Michigan offense. The Wolverines haven't shied away from saying they will do whatever it takes to get Dono the ball in 2024. Edwards could see some time in the slot along with being the starting tailback this season. While 25 touchdowns is a ton, Corum just scored 27 on the ground alone this past season.
5. Michigan's O-line is just as good as last season
This is a big talking part surrounding the Michigan offense. The Wolverines lost all five starting linemen from last year. But, here's the thing about Michigan and this O-line -- they all have a ton of experience. Myles Hinton (LT) started games for Michigan last year, Josh Priebe (LG) was an All-Big Ten player at Northwestern last season, Gio El-Hadi (RG) has started meaningful games at Michigan.
Both Greg Crippen (C) and Andrew Gentry (RT) are my other projected starters and once again, both have played plenty of football. Both players have been around the program and with the high expectations Sherrone Moore has for the offensive line, this unit should be tough.
It's very bold to compare the 2024 Michigan O-line to the 2023 version, but let's get bold here. I don't look for this offensive line to miss a beat.
6. Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore go over 10 sacks each
Aidan Hutchinson (14) and David Ojabo (11) were the last Edge duo to reach double-digit sacks. I'm not sure Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart are at the level of Hutchinson and Ojabo, but 10 sacks each is not out of this world.
It helps that Michigan has Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham at defensive tackle. Both can get penetration on the quarterback and make the pocket collapse. Who benefits? Moore and Stewart. With the Wolverines not having the depth they had last year -- Moore and Stewart were backups -- I look for both to stay on the field more this year and that would result in more stat production.
7. Will Johnson is in the Heisman conversation
Charles Woodson remains the only primary defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy. Aidan Hutchinson was the runner-up in 2021 and before that, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was the runner-up in 2012. What I'm saying is, it doesn't happen very often that a defensive player is in consideration.
Will Johnson is the premier cornerback in the country. He shut down both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze last year. There is some talk of Johnson possibly seeing some offensive snaps, and if that happens, Johnson could very well be in the Heisman conversation by the end of the season. Adding any additional stats to his defensive ability would skyrocket his Heisman value.
8. Jaishawn Barham takes over Junior Colson's production
Michigan lost its top two tacklers from last year in Junior Colson and Michael Barret. But it does return the No. 3 tackler, Ernest Hausmann. The Wolverines went out and brought in Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham to slot next to Hausmann. Both are rising juniors and Michigan should once again have one of the best linebacking corps in football.
While Hausmann is really good, Barham might even be better. Colson has led the team in tackles the last two seasons and I'm predicting Barham to take over as the leading tackler in 2024.
9. The Wolverines' secondary takes a slight dip from 2023
Not sure how bold this really is.. Michigan was second in pass defense last year giving up 157 yards through the air. Losing Mike Sainristil, Josh Wallace, and Rod Moore (to injury) won't help.
The Wolverines went out and landed four talented secondary members from the portal and have a rising star in Jyaire Hill. But will they be able to stay in the top five this season?
10. Michigan goes 1-2 in its 'big three' games this season, but makes Playoff
Michigan has three major games on its schedule this season: vs. Texas, vs. Oregon, and at Ohio State. I'm predicting a win against Texas with losses coming to both Oregon and the Buckeyes. But with 10 wins, the Wolverines would make their fourth-consecutive College Football Playoff birth.
