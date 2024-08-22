Ranking every Big Ten football projected starting QB by PFF grades

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) warms up before the Indiana game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Week 0 is just two days away and the full fledge season is just nine days away -- college football is almost here. The Big Ten will have a brand new look to it this season with the addition of four Pac-12 schools coming over. With change from that standpoint, the Big Ten will also have a different look because not many starting quarterbacks from 2023 return. Michigan lost J.J. McCarthy, Oregon won't have Bo Nix, Ohio State moved on from Will Howard, and Michael Penix Jr. is in the NFL now.
While all the talking will be done on the field, we are going to dive into some analytics, thanks to Pro Football Focus. We are going to look at every projected Big Ten starter for the 2024 football season and figure out how they stack up with one another. We are going to use the offensive grade that PFF gave each player for the entire season.
With that being said, some players (Miller Moss, Alex Orji, Aidan Chiles, etc.) weren't the starters at their school, so they didn't see as many snaps as some starters from last year. Guys like Hudson Card, Luke Altymer, etc played way more downs than some and their PFF grade may reflect that.
1. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 91.9
2. Miller Moss (USC)
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) gestures during a running play against the Louisville Cardinals in the second half at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 90.7
3. Drew Allar (Penn State)
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 86.3
4. Tyler Van Dyke (Wisconsin)
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass as coach Luke Fickell watches during spring practice at the McClain Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday April 2, 2024. / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 85.9
5. Max Brosmer (Minnesota)
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback ??Max Brosmer speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 80.1
6. Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
Indiana University's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 78.9
7. Will Howard (Ohio State)
Aug 1, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during football camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 78.1
8. Ethan Garbers (UCLA)
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos during the third quarter of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 77.7
9. Will Rogers (Washington)
Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) rushes against then Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 77.3
10. Hudson Card (Purdue)
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 74.7
11. Aidan Chiles (Michigan State)
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles looks to throw during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 71.9
12. Luke Altmyer (Illinois)
Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 69.4
13. Alex Orji (Michigan)
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs the ball against Washington Huskies cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) during the second quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 68.9
14. Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland)
Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) fights off a tackle attempt from Auburn Tigers linebacker Eugene Asante (9) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 68.5
15. Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)
Piscataway, NJ -- April 16, 2024 -- Quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis during Rutgers football spring practice. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF grade: 65.2
16. Mike Wright (Northwestern)
Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs interim head coach Greg Knox (left) reacts with quarterback Mike Wright (14) prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 63.9
17. Cade McNamara (Iowa)
Sep 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass against the Western Michigan Broncos during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 60.3
18. Dylan Raiola (Nebraska)
Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola throws during a scrimmage against Williams Field High in Gilbert. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK