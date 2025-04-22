Where some top Michigan targets landed in the new Rivals100 update
Rivals updated their top 100 for the 2026 class and some top Michigan targets moved up and down on the new list. Currently, Michigan has zero top 100 Rivals commits, but they lead in a few recruiting battles. The 2026 class has caused quite a bit of concern amongst the Michigan fanbase as it has been slow to develop and other Big Ten rivals seem to be leaps and bounds ahead of the Wolverines at this point in the '26 cycle.
The Wolverines generally start slow on the recruiting trail and are more methodical in their approach and in their allocation of NIL dollars. Last year Michigan shot up from the double digits in team rankings to end up in the top six by the end of the cycle. Some of their top '26 targets moved around on the list; here is a breakdown.
1. Ryder Lyons, Rivals ranking #3
Lyons did not move and stays put at the third overall rated recruit in the 2026 cycle. He comes in as the number two rated quarterback trailing Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon who is the top QB and the second rated player overall. Currently, Rivals has Lyons with a 36% chance of committing to USC and Lincoln Riley. Michigan has pushed hard for Lyons, but it feels like he is slipping away. Chances of committing 2/10.
2. Brady Smigiel, Rivals ranking #23
Smigiel visited for the Spring Game and left with high praise concering the Michigan program. He and his family left impressed and On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong put in a prediction for Smigiel to end up in Ann Arbor. Getting Smigiel to commit would be a huge boost for the '26 class. Having an elite QB in the fold to assist in recruiting other talented payers is a solid blueprint for overall class success. Smigiel dropped from 20th to 23rd in the newest Rivals ranking but is still in that elite level status. Chances of committing 7/10.
3. CJ Sadler, Rivals ranking #43
CJ Sadler is an in-state recruit and head man Sherrone Moore has done a great job defending top talent from leaving the state. It looks like he will continue that hot streak with Sadler. CJ moved up from 46th to 43rd overall in the new Rivals ranking and has flirted with 5-star status throughout his high school career. A strong senior year could push him up into the 5-star realm and top 20 status. The elite receiver looks like the best chance Michigan has of securing a top 100 player in the 2026 cycle, I believe they will land multiple top 100 talents, but Sadler seems like the safest bet at this time. Chances of committing 9.5/10.
4. Savion Hiter, Rivals ranking #49
Hiter is the top running back target on Michigan's board in the 2026 cycle. He has dipped from 14th overall a year ago, to 49th in the newest top 100 list. He is the 2nd ranked running back in the class, according to Rivals, trailing only Derrick Cooper who is the 12th overall ranked player in the class. While there are no predictions for Hiter to Michigan, Rivals appears high on the Wolverine's chances. Hiter has visited four times and has another visit set for June 13th. It feels like Michigan is still in a good spot and fellow '26 running back Javian Osborne trending away from Michigan to Notre Dame might actually help in this recruitment. Chances of committing 6/10.
The Wolverines have some ground to make up in the '26 cycle and they are in a good spot with a few of the top 100 talents across the nation. Getting some of these premier players to commit will help motivate others to look towards Michigan as an up-and-coming program. Elite talent wants to play with elite talent. When the dust settles, I believe Michigan is going to have another top 10 class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball veteran announces return for 2025-26 season
Michigan football lands transfer portal RB following spring game
Michigan Football: Spring Game takeaways, how Bryce Underwood fared in 'live' action
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7