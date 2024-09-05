Texas will challenge Michigan's biggest strength on Saturday
Even before the Wolverines took the field last Saturday to open the season against Fresno State, there were plenty of question marks surrounding the Michigan offense. How would an entirely new offensive line perform? What could we expected from the young wide receivers? And of course, who would be the starting quarterback? We got an answer to those questions on Saturday, and the answers left many within the Michigan fan base feeling a little concerned ahead of the top 10 showdown with No. 3 Texas this weekend.
Although concerns over the Michigan offense are legitimate, it's the defense that is giving folks confidence that the 7-point underdog Wolverines can pull off the upset against the Longhorns on Saturday.
Heading into the 2024 season, the general consensus was that the Michigan defense would be elite once again. With guys like Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham leading the charge up front, along with veterans Makari Paige and Will Johnson in the secondary, most believed that the defense would put the Wolverines in a position to win every single Saturday, regardless of any question marks offensively. That belief will certainly be tested this weekend.
En route to a 52-0 victory over Colorado State to open the season, the Texas Longhorns put up 545 yards of total offense - including 355 yards through the air. Quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 20-of-27 attempts for 260 yards and one touchdown, while Arch Manning added another five completions for 95 yards and one touchdown. Wideouts Isaiah Bond and Ryan Wingo combined for 131 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions, while the running game accounted for 190 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers are a stark contrast to what Fresno State was able to achieve against the Michigan defense to open the season. The Wolverines held the Bulldogs to 235 yards though the air and just nine...yes nine...yards on the ground. The Michigan defense was also stellar on third down, allowing Fresno State to convert on just two of its 11 attempts. Zeke Berry snagged an interception that led to a touchdown in the first quarter, while Will Johnson sealed Michigan's win on a pick-six late in the fourth.
Although Michigan will certainly need the offense to sustain drives that ultimately lead to touchdowns, the primary battle on Saturday will be between the Michigan defense and the Texas offense. The winner of that battle will almost certainly determine the outcome.