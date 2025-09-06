3 Boston College Defenders that MSU Fans Should Know
Michigan State's offense is looking to have a better showing against Boston College's defense than it had last season. The Spartans were able to move the ball relatively well, but four turnovers and settling for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns undid MSU in a 23-19 loss.
Converting redzone opportunities into more points will certainly be key, but Boston College is coming off a solid defensive performance against Fordham, only allowing the Rams to reach the endzone after the starters were taken out.
For MSU, these are three of the Eagles' defenders that fans should know about:
FS Carter Davis
Carter Davis' job will be to prevent Michigan State from going over the top of Boston College's defense, as he returns to play free safety after starting 10 games for the Eagles there last season.
He was a force to be reckoned with last fall, ranking fourth on the team in tackles (52), first in picks (3), and tied for first in forced fumbles (3).
Davis also made an impact on last year's MSU-BC game, hauling in one of Aidan Chiles' three thrown interceptions during the second quarter while the Spartans were in fringe field goal range.
Davis also had a nice day in Week 1, making three total tackles, breaking up a pass, and recording his first career sack.
SS KP Price
KP Price helps load out a very solid safety duo for Boston College, as he was the team's leading tackler (85) in 2024 and was named a team captain for this season.
Nobody on the Eagles played more football than Price last fall. As a sophomore (now a junior), Price played 844 total defensive snaps and started all 13 of BC's games. The next-closest player to participate so much, offensive or defensive, was WR Lewis Bond with 778 snaps.
In addition, Price was able to intercept two passes and break up another five.
MLB Daveon Crouch
Boston College's returning starting middle linebacker, Daveon Crouch, will help fill out the middle of the Eagles' defense.
Crouch ranked third on the BC defense last year with 77 total tackles while starting all 13 games and playing nearly 700 snaps. Against Michigan State, he had six tackles, one pass breakup, and half of a tackle for loss.
Against Fordham, he also had a great day. Most notably, Crouch got his first career interception and also returned it for a touchdown, but he also picked up six tackles and a sack.
