How Michigan State Can Avenge Last Year's Boston College Loss
Michigan State had a chance to beat Boston College on the road last September, which would have given Jonathan Smith a signature win in his first season leading the Spartans.
Instead, quarterback Aidan Chiles threw his third and final interception to Max Tucker while trying to hit Montorie Foster Jr. in the end zone.
The Spartans lost, 23-19.
But the beauty of a home-and-home is that MSU gets another crack at the Eagles, as they come to East Lansing on Saturday night.
The Eagles rolled Fordham last Saturday, while the Spartans put it in neutral in the second half against Western Michigan. Some fans may worry that the way each team played in Week 1 is indicative of how they will play this weekend.
But that is not always the case, and the Spartans often play better in their second game of the season than in their first.
What must MSU do to pull off the victory against BC?
Keys to a victory
It starts, quite glaringly, with not turning the ball over.
MSU had four turnovers against the Eagles last year in the rain-soaked showdown. Running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams fumbled a kickoff, while Chiles threw the aforementioned three interceptions.
The Spartans had several chances to win the game, but those turnovers ultimately led to their demise. Chiles and the rest of his offense cannot put the ball in harm’s way and allow the Eagles’ talented defense more opportunities to get their hands on footballs.
MSU should not make the game more arduous on itself by giving BC’s offense more chances.
Saturday’s game in East Lansing features a high of 64 and a 0 percent chance of rain. That will be a stark difference from last year’s game, which poured nearly the entire time.
While teams must brave the elements, it should be easier for the Spartans to navigate this game without having to worry about rain. That, in turn, will allow Chiles to have more success throwing the ball.
Chiles will also have a much better group of pass-catchers to throw to against the Eagles than he did last year, as he was missing multiple receivers in 2024. BC may have difficulty preparing for players like Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly.
MSU nearly won last year’s game despite a C-minus performance. If it cleans up mistakes and takes advantage of the elements, it should put itself in a position to win again.
