Offensive Keys to an MSU Victory vs. BC
The Michigan State Spartans had a rather confusing offensive game against Western Michigan on Friday night.
MSU won the game, 23-6, but left much to be desired on that side of the ball. Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren’s squad put together three impressive scoring drives, but the rest of the game was fairly lackluster.
That type of performance cannot happen if the Spartans want to beat Boston College, which they host in East Lansing on Saturday night. MSU lost to BC last season in a game where multiple turnovers doomed the team.
Smith and his staff know this cannot happen if the Spartans want to get revenge on the Eagles at home. So, what must they do on offense to ensure a victory?
Let’s break down the three biggest offensive keys to a Spartan win on Saturday.
Protecting the football
MSU turned the ball over four times against BC last year, ultimately costing the team the game.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles knows he cannot throw as many interceptions or lose as many fumbles as he did last season if the Spartans want to make a bowl game in 2025. That starts with not turning the ball over against a tough Eagles defense.
If the MSU offense is not turning the ball over, it should be able to sustain drives against the BC defense, which should lead to more points.
Offensive line push
MSU’s offensive line did not look as prolific in the second half against WMU, which cannot happen against a tougher Eagles front.
Running the football will be key for the Spartans to beat BC, as they had success on the ground last season. The O-Line is better this season, and the MSU running backs ran with confidence last week.
It will be up to the offensive line to not shuffle lineups and remain consistent as it attempts to keep Chiles protected, as well as allow for running lanes for the backs.
Second-half playcalling
The Spartans struggled in the second halves of games last season, which continued into 2025.
MSU did not score after halftime last Friday, and BC will take advantage of stalled Spartan drives. Lindgren must be aggressive, dial up deep shots, and not be afraid to take risks in the third and fourth quarters.
The Spartans did not open up the playbook against WMU, but they may have to if they want to beat the Eagles.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what MSU must do to defeat Boston College when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.