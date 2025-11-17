MSU's Jonathan Smith on Latest Loss, Next Steps for Program
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith spoke to the media once again during his weekly Monday afternoon press conference.
Smith broke down Saturday's 28-10 loss to Penn State that extended MSU's losing streak to seven, previewed the Spartans' next game at Iowa, and discussed the next steps for his program, with it now being eliminated from bowl contention.
Spartan Nation was there and has provided a full video of Smith's press conference below.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of the presser has been provided below. This is only a small portion of all that was said, though, so watching the video is recommended.
Transcript
SMITH: OK guys, recapping, after watching the tape, Penn State gained... I think about defensively, what stood out, there's a lot of good football there. Some critical stops, third and fourth down. Kept us in the game for a long time, I think we talked about that after.
But some legitimate effort, trying to be physical with it. Tackling, for the most part. We did have the bust in coverage for the long touchdown. But the defensive effort for most of the night kept us around that one.
Offensively, I thought Alessio [Milivojevic] played tough, standing in there. We've got to continue to find ways to keep him upright.
And that's an 11-man [effort], I've said it before, but some of the timing on things could have been better to keep him upright. But we've got to protect him better, too, in that.
I did think we had some good runs in there. Honestly, the first one in the game. But there's some quality runs there, just not enough offensively to finish drives.
And especially a couple missed opportunities in the field position that we didn't take advantage of. It could have made a difference in the game, didn't do it.
And then special teams-wise, still some things to clean up, lots of effort though. Jammers and gunners, so both sides of the punting aspect, there was some quality play. Aveon Grose is one, running down with a huge tackle. Keshawn Williams, a [redshirt] freshman, doing some things on punt. [Ryan] Eckley some good hang time and direction there. So we're going to need to head into this week with the way that we're playing on special teams.
So, Iowa, a ton of respect, deep respect, really, for Coach [Kirk] Ferentz. The winningest coach in Big Ten history, been doing it at a high level for a long time. And that first-class manner of the way he operates. And this team is similar to what they're known for. They play really good defense, make it hard in a lot of ways.
