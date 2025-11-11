3 Key MSU Players Who Must Deliver vs. Penn State
Michigan State Football will be coming off their bye with a 3-6 record and 0-6 record in the Big Ten. This week, MSU will play against a fellow 3-6, as well as a 0-6, Penn State team at home in East Lansing.
Michigan State's last game was on the road against Minnesota. In that game, redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic got the start and junior QB Aidan Chiles was benched. In his first game as a starter, Milivojevic threw for 311 yards and a touchdown pass on 20-28 passing.
Michigan State would play a very tough and competitive game, but would unfortunately fall in overtime as Minnesota would finish MSU off with a QB run for the game-winning touchdown.
For Penn State, they would also play a very competitive game against the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, but would unfortunately lose on an incredible last-second touchdown throw from Fernando Mendoza and catch from Omar Cooper Jr. Penn State's season has been underwhelming to say the least.
What was once a team looking to contend for a national championship has also been on a six-game losing streak, costing former head coach James Franklin his job.
If Michigan State is going to beat Penn State three players are going to need to step up on the offensive side of the ball.
Alessio Milivojevic
In his first game as a starter, Milivojevic played great. As mentioned before, he had over 300 yards passing with a passing touchdown while completing 20-28 passes. He is going to have to play great again if the Spartans are going to want to beat Penn State.
According to PFF, Milivojevic had a passing grade of 80.8. That was the highest grade for Michigan State all season. The second-highest grade was 78.9, which was against Indiana.
Penn State's defense played exceptionally against a high-powered Indiana offense with Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza. If Michigan State is going to win, Milivojevic will need to play as good, if not better than he did against Minnesota.
Offensive Line
Michigan State’s offensive line allowed 7 total sacks and 12 tackles for a loss against Minnesota. In the first half, the line was abysmal; six of the seven sacks were all in the first half. However, in the second half, the offensive line played a much better game as the unit only let up one sack.
The offensive line played better in the second half, allowing Milivojevic to go through his progressions much more easily and allowing him to find the open man. The offensive line will have to play just like they did in the second half against Minnesota if they want to beat Penn State.
Nick Marsh
Nick Marsh had a quiet game against Minnesota. Marsh ended the game with four catches for 75 yards. While that is a good stat line to have, Marsh didn't impact the game like Omari Kelly and Rodney Bullard Jr did.
Marsh needs to be the go-to target for Milivojevic in his second start. On the season, Marsh has led the Spartans in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Marsh should get the majority of the targets, as his frame and speed on the outside make him such a dangerous player for any opposing team.
Both teams need to win this game on Saturday, Nov 15th at 3:30. A win keeps the winner’s bowl eligibility hopes alive. A loss will give the loser seven losses on the season and will keep them from being in a bowl game.
For Jonathan Smith to keep his job at the end of the season, he is going to have to coach harder than he ever has as the head coach.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on where Penn State's offense ranks in the Big Ten when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.