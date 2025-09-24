Adryan Cole Talks Michigan State, Names Top Recruiting Contenders
Adryan Cole is one of the better prospects in the state of Georgia, as he is a very talented defensive back. The Spartans are hopeful that they can land him, as he recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail this situation.
Adryan Cole Details Michigan State and Top Schools
- "I’d say Michigan State is doing decent in my recruitment. They’ve shown interest and I appreciate the way they’ve been in touch, but I’d like to see the communication pick up a little more so I can really get a feel for how I’d fit into the program," said the uber-talented peach state prospect when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
Which coaches have been playing the biggest part in his recruitment when it comes to the Michigan State Spartans at this time?
- "The main coaches I’ve talked to are Coach Douglas and Coach Adams, but we don’t talk very often. When we do, the conversations are good, but I’d like to build more of a consistent relationship there."
He then would jump into a conversation about which schools have started to stand out to him and his recruitment, as he is looking to build relationships with more staff, and looking to be more of a priority for some of these teams, as there are a lot of teams who are looking to land the very talented Georgia high school star.
- "A few schools that stick out to me are Auburn, Georgia, USC, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, UNC, Texas A&M, and GT. They stay consistent with communication and make me feel like a priority. Relationships with the coaching staff and the way they talk about development on and off the field are big factors for me."
What would the Michigan State Spartans have to do at this point to move up in his rankings when it comes to the rankings for the teams that he has as they are multiple different teams that are standing out and even the teams that he didn't list are still making an effort to be in his top schools at this time as he is one of the most recruited players in the state of Georgia.
- "For Michigan State to improve in my rankings, I think just being more consistent with communication would go a long way. Building that stronger relationship, showing how I’d be developed in their program, and laying out a clear vision for me would definitely help them move up."
