One Critical Position Michigan State Needs to Fill Fast
Many teams have already started to struggle when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, but the Michigan State Spartans aren't one of those programs as they have picked up and adapted to the time more than majority of other programs as they have been able to make the most of their recruiting class and will be entering the later months of the cycle, very pleased with the class that they have put together.
When you look at the class, many teams are already struggling to pull in less than 20 commitments in the class despite multiple commits being among the best in these classes, however, the issue is this cycle is wrapping up faster than usual as majority of the prospects that are worth taking have already announced their commitment to their college program that they will likely stay at, unless they are flipped by another program, which is something that the Michigan State Spartans haven't been looking to do as they flipped majority of the people that they will be taking in the summer months.
The Spartans currently have a total of 22 committed players, which is far more than a large majority of the programs have landed, which is an impressive statistic considering they were struggling very badly in the first portion of the off-season. They didn't land their 5th commit until the month of June, but that month saved their tail on the recruiting trail.
Not only have the Spartans landed a large majority of commitments, but they have been able to flex them out to multiple different positions to the point where it is very intriguing that they have been able to do so as there are multiple different players that they continue to prove day in a day out that they were able to recruit very well and fit the system extremely well as they are very versatile and the guys that they have brought in.
One Position the Michigan State Spartans Need to Land
One position that the Michigan State Spartans need to lead the charge on now is any of the positions on the interior of the offensive line. More in particular, though, I would like to see them recruit for the guard position. This is because they have yet to land an interior offensive lineman. If they can land at least one versatile guy, I would feel better about the situation, but I imagine that they don't struggle even
