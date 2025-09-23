Inside Kaleb Wells’ Recruiting Process With Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have been able to recruit very heavily at multiple different positions as they have been mainly recruiting the class of 2027 thanks to the ability to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 class that is among the best in the class because they were able to have a great run in the summer month, especially the month of June which they turned their recruiting process in the 2026 recruiting cycle around.
One of the 2027 recruiting classes that they have been recruiting is Kaleb Wells. Wells is a very talented athlete from the state of Maryland, as he is someone who has been a priority recruit for many. He caught up with the Michigan State Spartans recently to detail everything that fans need to know about his Michigan State recruitment, as well as more things that have played a factor thus far, like a team that was standing out other than the Michigan State Spartans. Here is what he had to say.
Michigan State Target Kaleb Wells Talks Recruiting Process
- "I would say Michigan State is one of my top schools as of now so they’re doing pretty good," the Michigan State Spartans target stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State recruiting standpoint at this point.
Has the talented prospect been speaking with any of the Michigan State Spartans coaches, or is he primarily not speaking with these coaches at this time?
- "I haven’t talked to any coaches from Michigan State as of recently."
Will the target be looking to visit the program, or is he likely going to avoid visiting at this time?
- "I do have hopes of visiting Michigan State because I want to see how they operate and how I would fit in their defense."
Which school is standing out the most to the Michigan State prospect? He explains how a very popular program is starting to stand out to him.
- "As of now, Penn State is standing out to me the most to me because they continue to reach out and show that they want me to be a part of their program."
What should Michigan State Spartans change about their recruiting process to improve their ranking in the recruiting process for Wells?
- "I don’t think Michigan State needs to do anything to improve in my "rankings”. It’s still early in the recruitment process for me, especially since I reclassified to the Class of 2028."
