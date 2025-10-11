Predicting MSU's Aidan Chiles' Stat Line vs. UCLA
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles took a beating last week against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The junior quarterback was sacked four times and briefly left the game with an injury. By the time the game was out of hand, Chiles had been put on the ground so often that the staff decided his day was done and turned things over to backup Alessio Milivojevic.
The Spartans are looking to bounce back against the UCLA Bruins at home today, and winning that game would get things back on track for this team. Chiles is expected to play, despite being slow to get up several times last week.
But what might Chiles’ stat line look like against a bad Bruins defense? Let’s predict what he might do.
Completions: 20/28 (71.4 percent)
UCLA has one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten, and despite beating Penn State last week, the defense fell apart late in the game and nearly blew the upset.
Chiles, if healthy, should be able to slice up this poor Bruins’ secondary and find open receivers. He and the Spartan receivers need a resurgent game, and this is the perfect time for it to happen.
Chiles will find Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, and Chrishon McCray all day and get his completion percentage back up after last week’s abysmal performance.
Passing yards: 255
MSU likes to keep its offense balanced, so Chiles doesn’t always have the most voluminous passing numbers. He will total his second-highest yardage number this season against UCLA.
The Bruins have the seventh-best passing defense in the Big Ten, allowing just 175 yards per game through the air. Chiles will find soft spots in the defense and make a few big throws to pad his numbers.
UCLA has not recorded an interception this season, and Chiles will rebound from last week’s performance and not put a ball in harm’s way.
Touchdowns: 3
Chiles wants to forget last week’s performance ever happened, and he can do so by throwing a few footballs into the end zone.
He will connect with Marsh, Jack Velling, and Brandon Tullis on those three touchdown passes. He’ll do so in the first, second, and fourth quarters.
MSU should be able to move the ball easily on this Bruins defense, and Chiles will cash in on those drives with scores.
