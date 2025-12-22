Two Key Offensive Assistants to be Retained by MSU, Fitzgerald

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has made two more big decisions with his staff.

A source has confirmed to Spartan Nation that MSU is going to retain both wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak .

This is the second consecutive coaching change where Hawkins had been retained, having been on the staff since 2020. Wozniak was one of the coaches who followed Jonathan Smith to East Lansing from Oregon State.

The offensive staff now has much more clarity than it did just a few days ago. Michigan State hired Alabama co-OC and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan to be the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. There are vacancies to coach the offensive line and running backs. That could also be true for quarterbacks, but Sheridan has been a QBs coach for a large portion of his career.

Hawkins Contributions to MSU

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, right, talks with Jaden Mangham during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Hawkins has perhaps been the Spartans' best positional coach ever since he joined the staff during Mel Tucker's first season. During his six seasons at MSU, Hawkins has coached Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman, Germie Bernard, and Nick Marsh. All five of those players are either in the NFL right now or are near-locks to reach the next level. Coleman and Bernard both transferred away from MSU, with Marsh planning to do so as well, but that hasn't been the fault of Hawkins'.

It's also a good thing that Hawkins' loyalty to his alma mater is being rewarded. Michigan State is now going to have a program legend coaching a position on both sides of the ball, with Max Bullough coaching the linebackers. Hawkins' 2,210 career receiving yards is sixth on the Spartans' all-time list. He also played 10 NFL seasons.

Wozniak's Contributions to MSU

Brian Wozniak

This is also not the first time Wozniak has been retained during a coaching change; it's just the first time at MSU. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State under Gary Andersen. When Smith received the job there, Wozniak didn't just stay; he became an analyst and became the tight ends coach a year later.

Not much went amazingly for Michigan State with Smith, but tight ends have been a strength. Michael Masunas is somebody who has the chance to break out next year with TE1 Jack Velling departing the program. Jayden Savoury, who redshirted this year, is another name who seems to have a promising future with the program.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing.

