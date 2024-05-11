Michigan State Offers 2025 DB DeMaje Williams
Michigan State football has been quite active in the recruiting department this week, both in the class of 2025 and the class of 2026.
On Friday, class of 2025 three-star defensive back DeMaje Williams announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Michigan State. Williams said he spoke with Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and recruiting consultant Levi Bradley.
Williams, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound recruit from Chicago, Illinois plays for Kenwood Academy. He has received offers from Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.
While the Spartans have gotten off to a slow start in landing recruits, their coaching staff is filled with coaches who have worked all over the country, which gives them a significant edge. Coach Martin is one of them.
Martin re-joined the Michigan State football program this offseason. He played wide receiver and defensive back for the Spartans in the 1990s. He was a four-year letterwinner.
Martin spent the last two seasons as Oregon's cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator, coaching one of the best defensive backfields in the Pac-12. Before that, he served as the cornerbacks coach at Colorado for two seasons and Arizona State for two seasons.
The longtime coach also spent three seasons as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach at UCLA after serving solely as the program's defensive backs coach for two seasons before. Martin also had stints at Washington and USC.
Martin's role in recruiting should be a great strength for the Spartans, as the veteran coach has years of experience coaching for some programs that have historically been respected in college football.
As previously mentioned, Michigan State has not been all that successful on the recruting trail so far. The program has only earned two commits in the class of 2025. It has, however, extended an abundance of offers, and those are sure to start paying off with a full summer still ahead.
Martin could be one of those recruits who decides to join the new regime's foundational 2025 recruiting class. While he isn't yet considered one of the top prospects around, he still has his senior year to make a big leap.
