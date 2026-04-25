Projecting Where MSU's Tight Ends Stand After Spring

Tight end is a big question mark for Michigan State football this season.

MSU lost each of its top two tight ends from last season. Jack Velling is out of eligibility, and Michael Masunas went to Texas. A handful of players are vying to replace that lost production.

TE1 - Brennan Parachek (R-Jr.)

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek runs after a catch against Prairie View A&M during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything is tight at the top of the depth chart, but I'll go with Brennan Parachek at the top for now. He's entering his fourth year with the program and his third with tight end coach Brian Wozniak , though he accepted a redshirt season last year. He probably would have been TE3 behind Velling and Masunas if he had been available for the whole season.

TE2 - Carson Gulker (6th)

Scenes from the Grand Valley State football game at Ferris State University on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next up is Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker . He might be a guy who sees his role increase as the year goes on, since he's still learning the position. Gulker was the do-it-all guy at Ferris State, throwing, rushing, and catching the ball. He caught 34 balls for 548 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bulldogs in 2025.

TE3 - Jayden Savoury (R-Fr.)

From left, Charles White and Jayden Savoury show off their pride after signing to play football with Michigan State University at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory in Orchard Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The young guy who can make a bigger imprint is redshirt freshman Jayden Savoury . He redshirted last season, but had an impressive catch against Boston College in Week 2 during one of the games he got into. Savoury's 6-foot-5 and 253-pound frame, up 13 pounds from the fall, indicates that his body may be Big Ten-ready.

TE4 - Kai Rios (R-Sr.)

Michigan State Spartans tight end Kai Rios scores a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kai Rios finishes the group of four tight ends who are probably in a realistic range of real playing time. Rios caught one pass in his first season with the Spartans, which was a one-yard touchdown pass in the season finale against Maryland. He was previously at Indiana State. Rios also has a noticeably leaner build this season compared to last, showing some obvious progress in the weight room.

TE5 - Eddie Whiting (Fr.)

Jefferson tight end Edward Whiting (8) cheers for getting a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep a bit of an eye on true freshman Eddie Whiting , though. He's drawn some compliments from the coaching staff for his work during the spring. Whiting is from Sioux Falls, S.D. This may not be his year to contribute immediately, but he's certainly on a good trajectory thus far.

TE6 - Joe Caudill (Fr.)

Lexington High School's Joe Caudill (17) eludes a tackle by Toledo Central Catholic High School's Jason Lawson Jr. (24) during OHSAA Division III regional quarterfinal high school football action Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Colonel Crawford High School. | TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wrapping up the tight end room here is true freshman Joe Caudill . He was one of the more highly regarded prospects in Michigan State's 2026 class, getting four-star status from Rivals . It's just going to take him a season or two to become ready to be a tight end in the Big Ten, since he played quarterback in high school.

April 16, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak speaks after a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI