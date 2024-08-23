Michigan State's Matthew Forbes Speaks Ahead of Historic Trip to US Open
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's tennis freshman Matthew Forbes is already making waves before he even suits up for the Green and White.
The tennis star recently won the singles tournament at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Boy's 18-Under National Championships, stamping his spot in next week's US Open. He is the first-ever active Spartan to reach the US Open.
Before heading to New York, Forbes addressed the media on Thursday to discuss his accomplishments and more. You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Forbes' press conference:
Opening statement: "I means a lot to play in the US Open and, as a Spartan, to be the first Michigan State player to play in the US Open. Not many college players, I think -- I want to say I'm one of four, I could be wrong on that, but something crazy like that. To go to college and play in the US Open. So, I think it means a lot to the program, and recruiting-wise, kids ... that aren't even able to get recruited -- kids that are like 11, 12, 13. They will see me with Spartan gear, and they will see the coaching staff there, just bunch of Spartan stuff hopefully over the next few years as well. So, it will be great for the program.
Q: Is this the hard-work-pays-off moment for you?
Forbes: "Yeah, especially with this year. It's been a rough year for me. Before just tournaments-wise, I hadn't been doing as well as I want to, so it's nice knowing that all the hard work that I've been putting in this year is paying off because this year, I probably worked the hardest I've ever worked. And I've been losing the most. So, it's tough, it's been tough to get used to. So, it's nice to get a good victory and play in the US Open."
