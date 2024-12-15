Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Hockey Recap, 2025 Football Schedule
Michigan State hockey made it as clear as ever that it is the No. 1 team in the country this weekend.
The Spartans gained 3 points from their trip to Minneapolis, tying No. 1 Minnesota in Game 1 before downing them in Game 2 in what was a come-from-behind effort in the third period.
Our Aidan Champion breifly recaps the series on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast before discussing Michigan State football's 2025 schedule, which was revealed this past week.
You can watch the episode below:
Switching gears to the hardwood, Michigan State men's basketball's 10-day break is almost over as the Spartans aree getting closer to their meeting with Oakland at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo discussed the upcoming matchup and more when he addressed the media on Friday.
Below is a transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, interesting week. You're playing well and then you get 10 days off. And you got to play my good friend [Greg] Kampe and a team that's been a little up and down. But they've kind of gone through what we went through -- they're missing some shots early, and guys that have shot 35 and 36%, so it's always scary. Plays that funky zone; I don't know where he got it from, but it's hard to scout. The good news is I don't know what he's doing, and sometimes, I don't know if he knows what he's doing with it. But it's been very effective, and that's why he made a run like he made last year. A very good coach. I'm pleased to say our guys made it through finals well. We practiced a couple days during finals just to get a sweat up, and then yesterday, pretty good, and today was a very good practice for us. And now, we'll go Saturday and Sunday and then go down there on Monday and play Tuesday. So, go a lot of days without playing a game, it's always worrisome, but at the same time, I think it was a good little break after the Maui, after the things we did. We're trying to correct some things, get a little better defensively with our ball screens, improve a couple people right now and how they're shooting, like Tre [Holloman] and Book [Xavier Booker], and that's what you do when you have some time off."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.