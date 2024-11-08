Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on Football, Basketball, Hockey and Recruiting
Michigan State athletics is currently at its peak as we've now entered that stage of the year where football, basketball and hockey are all happening simultaneously.
From a football standpoint, the Spartans come off their worst loss of the season but look to use the bye week to regroup and finish strong with bowl implications still very much on the table.
Meanwhile, men's basketball is off to a 2-0 start but will get its first indication of where it truly stands when it faces the No. 1 team in the nation, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Then there's hockey, which continues to carry over its success from last season as the No. 4 Spartans sit at 5-1-0 with a pivotal top-15 showdown ahead as Michigan State welcomes No. 13 Ohio State to town this weekend.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discuss it all, and more.
You can watch it below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame presser that followed the Spartans' win over Niagara on Thursday night.
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame presser:
Izzo: "I thought we were really average the first couple of minutes. Give them credit, they made those three 3s right in a row. And then, it was a strange first half. We missed five dead-nut layups. Jeremy [Fears Jr.], Frankie [Fidler] missed two ... Carson [Cooper] missed one and Jase [Richardson] missed one. And I mean, layup layups. And you look at that, you say, 'Big deal,' but that's 10 points, and, really, probably would have given us a bigger lead at halftime. I was impressed with them early. I thought they were better than the team we played the other day as far as matchups for us. We had to play Book [Xavier Booker] and a little bit [of] Jaxon [Kohler] on their 4-man, who was a 6-5, 6-4 guard that could take it to the rack. So, that was good practice for what's coming up next, and I thought that was good. We didn't turn the ball over much. We had two late in the game. Got to the free-throw line. I think another big stat was 16 offensive rebounds, but getting 21 points off those rebounds. Fast break is getting better and better. Shooting was -- still missed some good shots, but it's starting to creep forward. And 20 assists out of 35 baskets isn't as many, but we had a lot of driving things and layups that you don't get an assist on. We rebounded pretty well, the second half, I thought we played pretty well."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.