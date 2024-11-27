Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on the Enormity of a Win for Jonathan Smith, MSU Hockey
Michigan State football is just a win away from making a bowl game in Coach Jonathan Smith's first year at the helm.
The Spartans have won five games and need that magic number six. They will look to earn in when they host Rutgers on Senior Day on Saturday at 3:30.
Meanwhile, Michigan State hockey is No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) poll and is currently on a seven-game win streak.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp break it all down on this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday.
Smith: "OK. Kind of recapping Friday night, starting with appreciation [for the] fans, really student section. Thought they had some good energy on a Friday night at 8 o'clock, so appreciate all of those that came out, especially our students. Recapping the film, a lot to digest, but in general ... first half, a lot to like. Offensively, third-down rate, doing a good job in the red zone. Defense getting a couple of stops. And so, was pleased with how the thing started. Obviously, got in the third quarter, what was not -- really, in all three phases. Defensively, gave up a couple of long scoring drives. Could have had chances to get off the field in the third quarter; didn't get that done. Offensively, didn't move it to be able to counteract and separate more on the scoreboard. But was pleased in the fourth quarter that we continued the resolve, finding a way, defensively holding up, and then, closing the thing out. So, found a way to win a game, which was big because it sets up for a big game this Saturday against a good opponent. I think Rutgers is good. If you look on this tape, physical, well-coached, disciplined team, experienced quarterback, but one of the best running backs we'll play all season. This guy is good, and that starts with a good offensive line in front of him. So, a real challenge. But excited to celebrate [this] senior class. Last home game and all of that. We've got a lot to play for, so I know these guys are excited to put in some work this week and take on the challenge on Saturday."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.