Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast on the Green and White March
There's plenty to talk about right now with Michigan State athletics.
The men's basketball team is getting ready to enter the thick of its season, the hockey team will soon be returning from a long break and the football team continues to make gains in the transfer portal.
Michigan State basketball is riding a five-game win streak and will look to add to that when it hosts Western Michigan for its final game of the calendar year on Monday.
Meanwhile, the No. 1-ranked hockey team in the nation is getting ready for the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it will face Northern Michigan on Sunday.
And lastly, Jonathan Smith and his staff are off to an impressive start to their offseason as the Spartans have landed 12 commits from the 2024-25 transfer portal.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp break it all down on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his press conference that followed the Spartans' win over Florida Atlantic last Saturday:
Izzo: "Man, nothing's easy. I really like that team. We said it on film. We actually did a pretty good job on a couple guys. [Baba] Miller, one. The big kid inside got in some foul trouble, did a decent job with him. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr. ] did a hell of a job on [Leland] Walker. I really like Walker, too. But Miller is a good player. We did not do a good job on [Tre] Carroll. He was really good. And I think he is really good. I think that team has a chance to win a lot of games. This will probably be a good test for us. It wasn't good when you're going home for Christmas, because there was a couple sleepless nights on these guys. I told some of you I thought they were good. And yet, we started out the second half 4-of-17. Missed a gazillion layups -- putbacks for Szymon [Zapala] and Jax [Jaxon Kohler], of all people. And they really -- 4-of-17, I don't know how we. I'm trying to figure out how we scored 86 points. But again, we shot pretty well from the free throw line. We offensive rebounded, we didn't turn it over too much. I mean, it was a good win for us; I didn't like the way it was played at all the time. I thought we got stagnant with the ball. But I was really impressed with Jeremy. And Coen [Carr] will probably never shoot another 3, so he can lead the history of Michigan State -- it will be 100%. ... I appreciate our fans appreciating him. And you saw our players. Last time I saw an eruption like that was when Steven [Izzo] hit a shot. That was pretty cool. I think that tells you a lot about how they feel about each other. And that was really important to me and, I think, to our coaching staff. So, Coen, no doubt, was the star of the game. Jaden came around the second half and did some good things."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.