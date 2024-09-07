Michigan State vs. Maryland Live Game Thread
COLLEGE PARK, Mar. -- The Michigan State Spartans look to improve to 2-0 in under head coach Jonathan Smith, traveling to College Park for a Big Ten matchup against Maryland.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Spartans know there is a lot to improve upon from their win last week against Florida Atlantic in the season opener.
The offense struggled to move the ball against the Owls' defense, especially in the passing game. 18-year-old Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles looked his age, and he will need to be more efficient against a Terrapins defense that will be superior to the Owls'.
Spartans coaches voiced frustration in the passing game and the lack of involvement of tight end Jack Velling, who might be the best player on the offense. Expect him to be involved early on.
The Terrapins are coming off a dominant showing in Week 1 against a poor UConn squad, but they have plenty of weapons that will give the Spartans all they can handle in Roman Hemby and Tai Felton.
The game will be crucial for obvious reasons.
Perhaps the most vital is that it will show how well this Spartans team has built an identity, along with Smith and Co.'s ability to adjust to the key losses of wide receiver Alante Brown and defensive back Dillon Tatum.
Staff Picks:
Aidan Champion: Maryland, 32-27
Michigan State's offense will bounce back, but this time around, it's the defense that will be the liability, which may come as a surprise considering their strong outing in Week 1.
Maryland put up over 600 yards last weekend, and while it was only UConn, the Terps will ride the momentum of their 50-7 victory over the Huskies.
This game will come down to the wire, and the Spartans will give Maryland a test in College Park, but it won't be enough to overcome playing on the road in the Big Ten.
Michael France: Michigan State, 24-20
Yes, this is a Spartans team with a lot of new players and a new staff and a young quarterback. Yes, the Spartans struggled offensively last week against an inferior defense to what they will face in Maryland. It's a road game.
This Spartans team will be tested against a Terrapins squad riding a lot of momentum.
But they will come out on top. Trust Smith and Co. to make the right adjustments and rally a team that is reeling from two big losses in Tatum and Brown. Chiles will be improved in Week 2. The offensive line jumpstarts the run game.
Remember, the Spartans left two scores off the board last week because of costly turnovers. They take care of the ball this week and Joe Rossi's defense continues to make a positive impression.
The Spartans eek this one out, but it will be a tough one.
Zeke Trezevant: Maryland, 28-14
The Spartans' defense will keep the game close as long as possible, but many of the flaws the offense has had against Florida Atlantic will resurface against Maryland, a much better team than the Owls.
Jack Lintner: Michigan State, 17-14
Michigan State will continue to struggle with Chiles, but he will throw for a touchdown and a good chunk of yards. He might make mistakes, but he will improve.
Maryland will be strong on defense and a handful of huge plays will give them the edge to get by Maryland.
Carter Landis: Michigan State, 27-26
The Spartans make it a point to fix the things that went wrong last week. Chiles gets on the same page with his receivers, and the defense continues to give the offense chances.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest:
TV: Big Ten Network
Venue: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
