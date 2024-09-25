Michigan State Women's Soccer Off To Best Start Ever
Coach Jeff Hosler spoke on the team's success and the reasons for a top-five national ranking.
The No.5-ranked Michigan State women's soccer team has gotten off to its best start in program history, taking down four teams inside the top-25 rankings, most recently beating No.9-ranked Penn State on the road last Sunday to improve to 3-0 in the Big Ten.
The Spartans hold an 8-0-2 record and have outscored their conference opponents, 10-1, completely dominating the Big Ten competition through three matches. Coach Jeff Hosler spoke to the media on Monday regarding a few of those massive victories.
"I think our team did a really good job of managing the moment," Hosler said on Monday. "We're really dangerous on the attack, to score four goals against Nebraska is pretty unheard of, and to really be able to deal with their pressure that they put on us in their press, we manage that really well, and that led to a lot of those good goal scoring chances. Then yesterday, to go on the road to Penn State that, for a long time, has been the standard for the Big 10, to do it in a big moment on the road on National TV and get that 'W' was really, really big for our group."
Hosler also spoke on graduate senior midfielder Justina Gaynor and how her decision to return to the team for another season speaks to her character and the type of player she is. Gaynor netted the lone goal in the 1-0 win over No. 9 Penn State last week, scoring just two minutes into the match.
“I mean, we're super blessed to have Justina come back," Hosler said. "She graduated, got her degree in April and to come back to Michigan State to try and further cement her legacy when she had every opportunity to go to the NWSL last year -- every team in the league was asking about her, she would have certainly been drafted -- and for her to intentionally make the decision to come back and see if she can reach, and help this team reach an even higher level, speaks to who she is as a person. I mean, that kid is a shining example of what every Spartan should be, the way she carries herself, the way she connects with others, the pride she has in this place, in her soccer program. So to have her come back and then score and have such big moments in these big games, I think she wants to be the best midfielder in the country and I think she's capable of doing that."
Since Hosler was named head coach back in 2021, the Spartans have had a winning record every year and have qualified for the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, nearly winning a Big Ten championship in 2022.
Another tough task awaits the Spartans as they will battle Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, this Thursday afternoon. Hosler and his girls are looking to keep a historic season going and work towards hoisting a Big Ten and National Championship trophy at the end of the season.
