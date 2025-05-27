REPORT: Latest on MSU's AD Search
It's been almost a month since Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced that Alan Hallar would be moving on from his duties as Michigan State's athletic director. And a replacement has still not yet been named.
For the most part, the public has been kept in the dark throughout this process, and there hasn't been any clear indication of frontrunners or a timetable.
However, some insight into the financial side of things, as well as a potential time frame, has been disclosed.
Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported on Tuesday that Haller had made over $900,000 a year in his time as athletic director and that Michigan State could pay its next athletic director up to $1.5 million.
Paul also reported that a candidate could be chosen "by mid-June."
This is the most insight we've gotten since the announcement that Hallar would be leaving. 247Sports' Justin Thind had reported at the time that he had been "told fundraising abilities will be a key requirement for new candidates, as a national search will begin immediately."
Based on this reporting, it would seem Michigan State is looking for an athletic director who can build up funding for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), an area the athletic department seems to lack in.
"This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever," Guskiewicz said in his announcement statement on May 1.
"Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation's more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future."
Haller responded a day later with a message to the Spartan community.
"Throughout my career, I have consistently spoken up when I believed something was not right—always guided by a commitment to protect students and uphold the best interests of the University," Haller's statement read. "At times, those decisions have not aligned with individuals in positions of significant influence."
Hallar held the title of athletic director for three-plus years, hired back in September of 2021. His final day in his role was on May 11.
Keep up with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also find all of our content on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.