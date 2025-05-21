Former MSU AD Alan Haller Reflects, Recognizes George Perles
Alan Haller is officially no longer Michigan State's athletic director.
University president Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced at the start of the month that Haller would be moving on from the role, and the school is still searching for his replacement.
Haller held the position for three-plus years, adding to his Spartan legacy, which began when he played defensive back for the Green and White back in the late 80s/early 90s.
Haller had made a statement upon the initial news, and on Tuesday, he took to LinkedIn to reflect once again, acknowledging those who have impacted him in his journey, including legendary Spartans coach George Perles.
Here's what he wrote:
"For over three decades, I’ve had the privilege of serving in various leadership roles. But I’ve never defined my success by the titles I’ve held—it’s always been about the people, the moments—big or small—and making an impact.
"As I reflect on my journey—from student-athlete to Vice President—I’m reminded that who we become is often shaped by the voices that speak into us early on. Two coaches, in particular, left lasting imprints on my life. Their words became the pillars of my leadership.
"Coach Jim Bibbs, my college track coach, taught me Focus. He used to say, “When everything around you is moving fast—focus on what you have to do and pay attention to the details.” That message grounded me—on the track, in moments of pressure, and throughout my career.
"Coach George Perles, my college football coach, taught me Accountability and Responsibility. He had a rule: no playing basketball during or near the start of football season. I broke that rule, just before the start of my sophomore season, I played a pickup game of basketball, and injured my ankle. While the trainers examined me, Coach Perles burst into the room and said, “You’re selfish. You let your team down. When people are counting on you, you have to make decisions differently!” Those words were tough to hear—but they’ve stayed with me. They shaped how I think, how I lead, and how I live.
"Leadership isn’t about perfection. It’s about being accountable, being vulnerable, being present, and admitting mistakes. It’s about making people-centered decisions. It’s about saying “yes” when “no” would be easier—and trusting God to go where He leads, even when the road is uncertain.
"We don’t always get to choose how a chapter ends. But if you can look back and say, I would walk that same path again—every lesson, every challenge, every step—then you know it was worth it.
"Focus. Accountability. Responsibility. These aren’t just lessons I learned. They are the pillars I carry forward into whatever comes next.
"One chapter closes—but my journey continues."
It's clear Haller cherishes his time at Michigan State. It is his alma mater, after all. He did a lot of good as athletic director, but ultimately, the university felt it was time to move on, and in today's world of college athletics, that's nothing out of the ordinary.
