Potential Alan Haller Replacements for MSU
Michigan State made a major decision on Thursday, announcing the departure of athletic director Alan Haller.
Haller has held the position since 2021, succeeding Bill Beekman. Haller had done a nice job improving MSU’s non-revenue sports, but struggling to be competitive in the NIL landscape was ultimately his undoing.
As MSU moves on from Haller, the search for a new athletic director begins. University President Kevin Guskiewicz made the decision to let Haller go, placing a focus on improving MSU’s position in the athletic landscape.
Although it's early, who could MSU consider for the job?
Let’s identify three potential candidates to lead Spartan athletics.
This is all purely speculative, as no names have been reported to be connected to the job.
Kevin Pauga, Associate AD/Strategic Initiatives & Conference Planning, Michigan State - Although this internal hire may not receive much consideration, Pauga is a Spartan who has been with the university for over 20 years.
Pauga has been with the MSU athletic department since 2004, serving in several different roles. He has been heavily involved with the basketball program during his tenure with the department, and he has a deep understanding of the importance of revenue sports to an institution.
Pauga also works with the Big Ten on scheduling, so he understands the key tasks and responsibilities of the athletic department. He knows the university well, so he likely knows what needs to be done to improve things.
Armani Dawkins, Deputy Athletics Director for Competitive Excellence, Virginia - Guskiewicz has ties to Virginia, so he may go back to the Cavalier well for this one.
Dawkins has been a rising star in the world of collegiate athletics, and she is currently responsible for ensuring that athletes and coaches have the necessary resources to achieve maximum success. Sounds like someone who has a heavy hand in securing NIL funding, no?
While it’s unknown whether or not MSU will consider Dawkins, she should be an AD somewhere in the near future.
Rick Barakat, Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer, North Carolina - Bubba Cunningham is not packing up after 14 years with the Tar Heels, so Barakat feels more likely.
MSU needs someone who can appeal to donors to improve its NIL standing, and Barakat is in charge of that department at UNC. With Guskiewicz’s obvious connection to North Carolina, it would not be surprising to see MSU consider Barakat.
You can stay up to date with all our Spartan athletics content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.