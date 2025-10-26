Big Moment Exposes Michigan State Coaching Shortcomings
The Michigan State Spartans fell in their rivalry game against Michigan on Saturday night, 31-20.
That marks the fourth straight loss to the Wolverines, and the faithful fanbase gets to parade around the Paul Bunyan Trophy for another year.
MSU had no answers on the offensive side of the ball, as quarterback Aidan Chiles struggled for much of the night, and Michigan’s defense had him figured out. This loss will be frustrating for Spartan fans for a long time.
However, while they can blame players for not executing, this loss falls squarely on the coaching staff, who proved once again that they cannot hang with the top teams in the Big Ten, or even the moderate ones.
It’s time for the Jonathan Smith experiment to end in East Lansing.
It is disappointing that things didn’t work out, and it seemed in Nov 2023 that they would, but the Spartans have gotten worse from year one to year two. This was the Spartans’ sixth straight double-digit conference loss under Smith.
While it is usually paramount to give coaches at least three years to build a program, they do not often get worse in the year they are supposed to get better. MSU had no answer for a gettable Michigan team that it hung with for much of the first half and some of the second.
A loss to Michigan is always frustrating. It becomes even more frustrating when the Spartan fanbase puts so much belief behind this team and wants to see things turn in the right direction.
Smith did a good job turning things around at Oregon State, but former athletic director Alan Haller overestimated what that would mean in the Big Ten. He is not cut out for this level of college football, and he has proven nothing otherwise in 20 games.
Who knows what the future holds for Smith or Michigan State? It is hard to see him being fired any time soon, but things could continue to spiral under Smith and his staff, as it is clear they do not have a grip on this.
But one thing is obvious: from a decision-making, execution, and overall coaching perspective, Smith and his staff have proven incapable of rising to the moment.
