Atlanta Braves President on Michigan State's Hiring of J Batt
Michigan State named J Batt its athletic director on Monday, and with that, a new era in Spartan athletics begins.
Batt has friends, colleagues and acquaintances all over, thanks to his stops at several universities over the years.
One of them is Atlanta Braves president and chief executive officer Derek Schiller, who has been with the organization since 2003. He became president in 2016.
"J is an incredibly accomplished sports executive who will bring a wealth of experience to Michigan State," Schiller said regarding Batt being hired as Michigan State's vice president and director of athletics, per the Michigan State Athletics X, formerly known as Twitter, account.
"There is no doubt that he is the right person to lead the Spartans at this pivotal time in collegiate athletics and position them for success well into the future. Michigan State is lucky to have such a dedicated and passionate executive on their team and I wish him nothing but the best."
The Braves are on a seven-year playoff streak under Schiller and won a World Series while he was at the helm in 2021. They followed that season up with back-to-back 100-win campaigns.
They also won the NL East six straight times in that seven-year run.
Schiller joined Atlanta as its senior vice president of sales and marketing in 2003 before being promoted to executive vice president of sales and marketing in 2007.
Prior to Atlanta, Schiller had served as the New York Yankees' vice president of business development for a stint before joining the Atlanta Thrashers' front office. He briefly worked under his father, the great Harvey Schiller, who had been president of the former NHL team.
Harvey Schiller has held a number of significant roles in sports, including SEC commissioner, executive director of the United States Olympic Committee. president of Turner Sports and head of the International Baseball Federation.
Michigan State sought an athletic director who could elevate its fundraising efforts, and Batt was the perfect option, given his track record at Georgia Tech and previous institutions. From one great executive to another, Derek Schiller's words further confirm that Batt was right for the job.
