MSU Athletics Adds Georgia Tech Interim AD
Michigan State athletic director J Batt is being joined by a familiar face in East Lansing.
Batt announced on Monday that the athletic department has brought in Jon Palumbo as its executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer. He held the same role at Georgia Tech before becoming its interim athletic director when Batt left for Michigan State.
Prior to his time at Georgia Tech, which began in 2022, he served as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's athletic director for four years.
"We are thrilled to have someone with Jon's experience and knowledge join our leadership team at Michigan State, and I know he will have an immediate impact on our department," Batt said, per a release.
"Having previously served as an athletics director and in several senior administrative roles, Jon understands the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, and he will be invaluable in advancing our strategic priorities. On behalf of MSU Athletics, I want to welcome Jon and his wife, Rachel, to the Spartan Family."
Per the release, "Palumbo will operate as the primary sport administrator for the football program, while providing leadership throughout the department, overseeing several units, including, finance and budget, event operations, facilities, capital projects, strategic initiatives, and equipment. "
"I am incredibly humbled and excited to join the team at Michigan State," Palumbo said. "I want to thank J Batt for the opportunity to join this outstanding university and do my part to elevate the athletics department to record heights.
"J's leadership and his alignment with university leaders will allow MSU Athletics to flourish in the years ahead. I look forward to working with J, his administrative team, the student-athletes, coaches, and the entire Spartan Family to drive MSU Athletics forward."
Palumbo's presence should be crucial to building engagement, especially for Michigan State football, given his track record at Georgia Tech.
Batt is nearing his first full month in office, and it's clear he's making an effort to lean on support around him. Palumbo was vital to his success at Georgia Tech and should continue to be at Michigan State.
