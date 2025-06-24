MSU Reveals Athletes of the Year, More
Michigan State Athletics announced its annual "All-Sports Awards" on Tuesday, recognizing its male and female athletes of the year and more.
Let's take a look at the winners:
George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year: Isaac Howard, Hockey
This was probably a no-brainer. Howard won college hockey's most prestigious individual honor, the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best player in the nation.
Howard also won the Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and was named to the AHCA All-America First Team. He led the nation in points per game with an average of 1.41. He finished the year with 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists).
Howard will be back for another season and will once again lead a team with national title aspirations.
George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year: Gabrielle Stephen, Gymnastics
This was all-but a sure-thing as well.
Stephen was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree for the fourth time of her career and helped lead her squad to the NCAA Championships, its first appearance since 1988, just its second in program history.
She was named a first-team All-American for her performance on bars at the NCAA Championships.
Chester Brewer Leadership Award: Justina Gaynor, Women's Soccer
Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award: Jillian Bonczewski, Field Hockey
Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor Male Recipient: Jaden Akins, Men's Basketball
Akins excelled both on the court and in the classroom. The Spartan guard received All-Big Ten Third Team honors and was selected to the conference's All-Defense Team.
Akins was also named to the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-America Men's Basketball Second Team. He earned a bachelor's degree in communication in three years and went on to focus on receiving his master's degree in strategic communications.
Akins was the Spartans' leading scorer in what was his final year with the program. He helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight appearance.
Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor Female Recipient: Gabrielle Stephen
Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award Male Recipient: Josh DeVries, Track and Field
Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award Male Recipient: Nyla Hampton, Women's Basketball
Read more about this year's recipients here.
