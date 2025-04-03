Jaden Akins: A Spartan Career for the Ages
The four-year career of Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins has come to an end after their disappointing loss to the No. 1 overall seed Auburn Tigers in the Elite Eight. Despite a crushing end to the year, Akins had one of the most inspiring and improved careers in recent Spartan history.
Ever since Akins was a little kid growing up in Farmington Hills, he dreamed about playing basketball for the Spartans. He was able to live out that dream for the past four seasons, cementing his name as one of the most memorable Spartans to help put the program back on top.
Akins' career started as most freshmen on Tom Izzo-coached teams do, playing limited minutes and soaking in the atmosphere of the Breslin Center and high-pressure contests. He would help the Spartans to a 23-13 record, averaging just 3.4 points in 14.8 minutes played.
Akins took a giant leap forward in his sophomore season, starting to become an integral piece of the offense. He started 25 of the Spartans' 30 games in 2022-23, averaging nearly triple his freshman total at 9.8 points with a career-high 42% from the field, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
It would mark a second-straight season for Akins without a Big Ten title but would help his program to another Sweet 16 appearance, ultimately losing to Kansas State in that stage of the tournament.
Akins' junior season showed steady improvement as well. He was now the star guard on a premiere program, starting all 35 games. He averaged double figures for the first time in his career, netting 10.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds, and tied for the team lead in 3-pointers made (64).
Despite his best season to that point, Akins and his team still came up short, finishing 20-15 overall, 10-10 in conference play, and void of a Big Ten trophy. The Spartans would once again lose in the second round, falling to the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels.
Akins had one final year to leave a legacy at Michigan State, and he did so perfectly. His senior season was his best, averaging career highs point per game (12.8), assists (1.5), and free throw percentage (76.2%). He was also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team in his final collegiate season.
Akins was the engine that drove this bus all the way to a program-best 17 wins in Big Ten play, winning the regular season title by a three-game margin. He then helped lead a starving program back to a deep run in March Madness, reaching the Elite Eight for the first and only time in his career.
Despite coming up short and missing out on a Final Four this year, Akins has to be proud of what he and his team were able to accomplish. As a kid who once dreamt of being a basketball player in East Lansing, Akins was able to fulfill his dreams to the highest level and will be a Spartan to remember forever.
