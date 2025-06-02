Social Media Reacts to MSU's Hiring of New AD
The outlook on Michigan State athletics has completely shifted as the Spartans have their new athletic director in J Batt.
The hire has the makings of one that is monumental, as Batt satisfies Michigan State's No. 1 quality it had in mind during its search for a new athletic director: fundraising.
Now, the hope is that Batt will revolutionize Michigan State's fundraising efforts, finding the same success he did at every other athletic department he's been with, including Georgia Tech, where he most recently served as athletic director and institute vice president.
There were some very positive reactions on social media following the hire.
For others, Batt's departure from Georgia Tech stung, of course.
ESPN's Pete Thamel had reported the expected hiring on Sunday, later reporting that a deal had been reached. The university then made the official announcement on Monday.
Even Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared his congratulations. Batt served under Byrne while at Alabama.
"J has an impressive record at several Power 5 schools and an impeccable reputation as a strong and innovative leader," Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said, per Michigan State's announcement press release.
"He will bring experience, excitement and a commitment to elevating Spartan athletics to the next level. We are thrilled to have J join our leadership team at Michigan State."
Batt will officially begin his reign on June 16.
"This is truly an amazing opportunity to lead an outstanding, tradition-rich and passionate program, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity," Batt said.
"Working together, in alignment with university leadership, the full athletics department and an enthusiastic fan base, we can take the positive momentum already happening at MSU and reach new levels of success as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics. My family and I look forward to joining the Michigan State and East Lansing communities."
Batt's introductory press conference will be held on Wednesday. Michigan State Spartans On SI will be in attendance, bringing you coverage from what should be an eventful day.
