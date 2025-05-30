Spartan Legend Kirk Gibson Part of Special Exhibit at CFB HOF
Kirk Gibson isn't just one of the great athletes in Michigan State history; he's one of the greatest dual-sport athletes the collegiate level has ever seen.
Gibson, who was both a football and baseball star at Michigan State, is now being recognized in a new temporary exhibit at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
On Thursday, the College Football Hall of Fame announced the opening of its newest exhibit, "Double Play: Stars of the Gridiron & Diamond," which honors some of the greatest athletes to have played both collegiate football and professional baseball.
The exhibit celebrates Atlanta's hosting of the MLB All-Star Game in July.
Gibson was a four-year letterwinner with Michigan State football. He was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and first-team All-American in his senior season, one in which he led the conference in receiving yards with 806 (regular season). He did so two seasons prior as well when he totaled 748 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, also a conference best. His 39 catches also led the conference that season.
Gibson ranks fourth in program history in career receiving yards (2,347) and third in touchdown receptions (24).
The Spartan legend, of course, was also an All-American on the diamond. He was drafted by both the Detroit Tigers with the 12th overall pick of the 1978 MLB Draft and the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round of the 1979 NFL Draft. He pursued a professional career in baseball and would win a World Series with Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gibson finished his playing career back in Detroit, his last season having been in 1995. He recently retired from his career as a commentator.
The Hall of Fame exhibit features a jersey from his final season, as well as one of his game-worn gloves.
The legend is joined by Deion Sanders (Florida State), Bo Jackson (Auburn) Jackie Jensen (Cal), Harry Agganis (Boston University) and Greasy Neale.
The exhibit can be found in the Andrea & James Clarke Family gallery on the second floor of the building and is open from Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will stay open through mid-October.
